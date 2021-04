NESN Logo Sign In

It officially is the first Pérez Day of 2021.

Martín Pérez takes the hill for the Boston Red Sox as they look for their second straight win over their American League East foe Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.

Pérez made 12 appearances for Boston during the 2020 Major League Baseball season en route to a 3-5 record and 4.50 ERA along with 46 strikeouts.

For more on his first start of 2021, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodnehiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images