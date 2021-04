NESN Logo Sign In

Marwin Gonzalez certainly has good timing.

The Boston first baseman clobbered his first home run with the Red Sox, and he did so in just the right moment.

Boston was tied 3-3 with the Chicago White Sox in the bottom of the eighth inning of Saturday’s game at Fenway Park when he finally struck. His blast went soaring over the center-field wall, and all Luis Robert could do was watch.

Check it out, via the Red Sox:

What a shot.