Masters 2021: Hideki Matsuyama First Male Japanese Golfer To Win Major

NESN Logo Sign In

Anything can happen on the back nine at Augusta National, but Hideki Matsuyama held on all day Sunday to hold on.

Entering the tournament with a World No. 25 ranking, the 29-year-old earned the 2021 Masters after shooting a 73 in the final round to finish the tournament 10-under par.

Entering Sunday with with a four-shot lead (the first Japanese player to accomplish that) Matsuyama also became the first male golfer from Japan to win a major tournament.

The victory didn’t come easy, however, with Will Zalatoris, Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth breathing down his neck.

Matsuyama had four birdies on the day, three of which came on the first nine holes. After the turn, four bogeys (he finished the round with five) threatened his chances.

But once Schauffele triple-bogeyed the third hole, it was only Matsuyama’s tournament to lose.

That’s not how it played out though, as Matsuyama gets the green jacket.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images