When the Red Sox signed Matt Andriese in late December, most figured the veteran right-hander simply would be rotational depth and a mop-up reliever. And that was fair, given his 4.57 ERA over 183 appearances (50 starts) entering the season.

However, nearly a month into the season, Andriese has been Boston’s best reliever not named Matt Barnes or Garrett Whitlock, although he’s pitched more meaningful innings than the latter.

Andriese’s Red Sox career got off to an inauspicious start when he gave up three runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk over four innings, accumulated on Opening Day and three days later, when Boston picked up its first win. Since then, he’s been dynamite: 0.00 ERA on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over 8 2/3 innings. Batters over that span hit just .179 off Andriese, who picked up two holds and one save and now has a 1.42 ERA on the season.

And the 31-year-old has worked in a variety of roles. He’s pitched long relief in a blowout, handled middle innings in tight contests and closed out a game in extra innings. Most recently, Andriese set up Matt Barnes by twirling a perfect eighth inning Tuesday night in the Red Sox’s 2-1 win over the New York Mets.

“There’s no margin for error and (the Mets) can hit the ball out of the ballpark,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after the game, via MassLive’s Chris Cotillo. “The way he went about it with that fastball up, good changeup, it was really good.”