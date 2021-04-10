Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Bruins Blueliner Day-To-Day After Leaving Vs. Flyers

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins’ already thin blue line got even thinner Saturday with the loss of Matt Grzelcyk.

After playing the entire first period in Saturday’s 3-2 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers, Grzelcyk was not spotted on the bench to start the second period. Later in the period, the team officially announced that Grzelcyk was ruled out for the remainder of the game with an upper-body injury.

Unsurprisingly, Bruce Cassidy was unable to offer much of an update during a postgame video conference.

“Just upper-body. He’ll be day-to-day. We’ll see where he’s at tomorrow,” Cassidy said.

It is unclear what exactly caused Grzelcyk’s injury, as there was no clear hit or anything that seemed to hurt him.

Either way, it’s been a challenging year for Grzelcyk, who has dealt with myriad injuries. As a result, Saturday only was his 25th game of a possible 38 this season.

Boston already is down Charlie McAvoy and Brandon Carlo, and the plan was to give Kevan Miller the day off Sunday in an effort to preserve his knee.

The only defenseman being healthy scratched right now is Jarred Tinordi, who has not played since April 3. Cassidy also left the door open for Jack Ahcan to play Sunday night against the Caps.

Thumbnail photo via Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports Images