Matt Grzelcyk Injury: Bruins Defenseman Might Be Nearing Return

Bad injury luck has marred the 2021 season for Matt Grzelcyk, but the Boston Bruins are a visibly better team when he’s on the ice.

And he might soon be back on the ice with them.

Grzelcyk has been out for a week since sustaining an upper-body injury last Saturday against the New Jersey Devils. He has been considered day-to-day for the length of his injury, and though he’s out Sunday against the Washington Capitals, a return might not be too far in the distance.

“Grzz is skating, won’t play today but is getting closer. I suspect he’ll travel,” Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Sunday morning.

Boston has a long road trip ahead, with five games on tap for the upcoming swing through Buffalo and Pittsburgh. Getting Grzelcyk back for any of it will be a nice boost to a blue line that has showed improvement over the last few games.