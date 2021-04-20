Mel Kiper Jr. Projects Patriots’ Picks For First Three Rounds Of Draft

NESN Logo Sign In

The New England Patriots are slated to make three selections through the first three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mel Kiper Jr., however, currently projects Bill Belichick and Co. only to make two.

Kiper on Tuesday released his latest three-round mock draft, which has the Patriots moving up from No. 15 to No. 7 in order to draft Mac Jones. The veteran draft analyst believes this hypothetical trade with the Detroit Lions would cost New England the 46th overall pick (second round) in addition to future selections.

Why does Kiper like Jones’ potential fit in Foxboro?

“I have Jones slightly ahead of Trey Lance, and I think he’s more ready to play as a rookie, particularly for a team that made several win-now moves this offseason,” Kiper wrote for ESPN.com. “Plus, Josh McDaniels has already proven that he can game plan for a pocket passer with tremendous accuracy.”