Mel Kiper Jr. Would Be ‘Really Surprised’ If Patriots Don’t Trade Up For QB

How should the New England Patriots use their top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft? Mel Kiper Jr. is waving the banner for “Team Trade-Up.”

The longtime ESPN draft analyst insisted Monday during an appearance on “Get Up” that the Patriots should move up the board and grab their quarterback of the future.

In fact, he’d be “really surprised” if they didn’t.

“What they need to do is go up and get Justin Fields,” Kiper said, referring to the Ohio State quarterback prospect. “If he’s there at 7, the Detroit Lions could be a team looking to move (down). If I’m New England, I’m not sitting at 15; no quarterback is falling in your lap. You’re not going to be that lucky or that fortunate. You’ve got to go get them. I’m going to be very surprised if they weren’t aggressive on draft day, Thursday, and go get that quarterback. …

“I’m going to be really surprised — not shocked, but really surprised — if New England didn’t move up from 15.”