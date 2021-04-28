NESN Logo Sign In

It’s never ideal to have to face Jacob deGrom on the mound, but the Boston Red Sox are running into the New York Mets pitcher while he’s off to one of the best starts of his career.

In four starts this season and 19 innings pitched, the two-time Cy Young Award winner has given up just one earned run and three walks. But it’s his stockpile of strikeouts that really are something.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, deGrom’s 50 strikeouts are the most by a player through their first four starts of a season in Major League Baseball’s modern era. And his three straight games with more than 14 Ks? That’s tied for the longest streak in the modern era, too.

“He pounds the strike zone with outstanding stuff,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters before the Red Sox’s second game of the series against the Mets.

Boston’s bats certainly have its work cut out for them.