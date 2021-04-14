Charlie Coyle Raves About Mike Reilly, Who He Also Played With On Wild

NESN Logo Sign In

When Mike Reilly rolled into the Boston Bruins dressing room for the first time, a familiar face was waiting there for him.

The new Bruins defenseman, acquired late Sunday night in exchange for a third-round pick, came up in the Minnesota system as a prospect. Of course, Charlie Coyle also was a highly-touted Wild prospect at one point, and by the time Reilly joined the organization, Coyle was an established NHLer.

Both Coyle and Reilly got to know each other before their paths split.

“Mikey’s a pretty good buddy of mine,” Coyle said Wednesday over Zoom. “We got pretty close when we were in Minnesota. I love playing with him, I’ve watched him since he was in college, he’s always been a great player. Skilled, great skater, sees the ice well, great passer and at getting shots through. Someone who can run the power play.”

Reilly played 84 games with Minnesota across four seasons before getting sent to the Montreal Canadiens at the 2018 trade deadline. A year later, Coyle was off to the Bruins.