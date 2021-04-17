NESN Logo Sign In

Mike Reilly is off and running with the Boston Bruins, and good things are bound to happen if he reaches his intended destination.

The Bruins defenseman details his positive early impressions of the team Saturday in a press conference. The Bruins acquired Reilly from the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night in a trade, and he slotted straight into Boston’s lineup, helping the B’s win the three games they’ve played since his arrival. Having left the struggling Senators, Reilly is excited to be on a team that hopes to make a deep run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“Yeah that’s great,” Reilly said. “That’s exactly what I wanted. Obviously in the North Division we know what’s going on down here (in the East Division) to a degree, not as in-depth as in a normal year. … We can go on this road trip (during which Boston will play five games between April 20 and April 27) and take some points and really cement ourselves in the playoffs, look to play our best hockey as the regular season comes to a close and be revving it up toward the playoffs.”

Although the Bruins’ trade for Taylor Hall initially overshadowed the Rilley deal, the latter has captured attention by providing the expected double boosts to Boston’s blue line and power play. Reilly in his first days with the Bruins has drawn rave reviews from teammate Charlie Coyle and head coach Bruce Cassidy.

Reilly, 27, appreciates the confidence his new team has in him and he intends to continue developing into a stellar two-way defenseman.