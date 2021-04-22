NESN Logo Sign In

Milan Lucic has hit the highly sought-after milestone of 1,000 NHL games, and his finest moments came with a Spoked B on his sweater and David Krejci on his right.

The heavy winger, now with the Calgary Flames, hit the 1,000 regular-season game threshold last Tuesday in a win over the Toronto Maple Leafs. And Krejci was able to get in touch with his former left winger.

“It’s been a while, but 1,000 games, that’s a huge accomplishment, especially for a player like him with the way he plays,” Krejci told reporters over Zoom. “We texted, I did send him a little congratulations video, hopefully he got it. But yeah, it’s pretty amazing.”

The Lucic-Krejci-Nathan Horton second line was perhaps the best trio Krejci ever has been a part of. But, coincidentally, the Taylor Hall-Krejci-Craig Smith combo is off to a smashing start and has the potential to be just as impactful.

As for Lucic, he now sits at 1,003 games, with 214 career goals and 325 assists. His run in Boston lasted 566 regular-season games, with 139 goals and 203 assists. The 32-year-old also has 124 career playoff games to his name, with 96 coming for Boston.