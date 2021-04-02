MLB Moves All-Star Game, Draft Due To Georgia Voting Law

NESN Logo Sign In

Major League Baseball is backing its word with actions.

Following the signing of a controversial voting law in Georgia, MLB decided to move both the All-Star Game and MLB Draft out of Atlanta.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said, in part, in a statement Friday. “In 2020, MLB became the first professional sports league to join the non-partisan Civic Alliance to help builds a future in which everyone participates in shaping the united States. We proudly used our platform to encourage baseball fans and communities throughout our country to perform their civic duty and actively participate in the voting process. Fair access to voting continues to have our game’s unwavering support.”

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred: "I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft. Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box." pic.twitter.com/cENLkeU6dk — Julian McWilliams (@byJulianMack) April 2, 2021

MLB has not announced a new location for the events.