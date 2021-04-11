NASCAR Fight! Xfinity Series Drivers Trade Blows After Martinsville Race

NESN Logo Sign In

For the second time in roughly three weeks, NASCAR drivers got into a fistfight after an Xfinity Series race.

After the March 20 race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, it was Noah Gragson and Daniel Hemric who traded blows following a bizarre incident on pit road. Shortly after the completion of Sunday’s Cook Out 250 at Martinsville Speedway, Joe Graf Jr. and Gray Gaulding went to the ground while throwing punches outside their garages.

Take a look:

Joe Graf Jr. vs. Gray Gaulding after the NASCAR Xfinity race in Martinsville. 😳 pic.twitter.com/nBCv7y0Pvg — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 11, 2021

It’s unclear what Gaulding and Graf were fighting about, although the dustup might have stemmed from a crash on Lap 176. They finished 21st and 38th, respectively, in a race that saw JR Motorsports driver Josh Berry pick up the first win of his NASCAR career.

As for potential punishment, that remains to be seen. Neither Gragson nor Hemric were punished for their late-March fracas, so it’s hard to imagine NASCAR coming down hard on Gaulding and Graf.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images