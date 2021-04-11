When Postponed NASCAR Martinsville Races Will Resume Sunday

NESN Logo Sign In

Are you ready for a busy Sunday of NASCAR racing at Martinsville Speedway?

NASCAR will complete two races following the weather-related postponements of Friday’s Xfinity Series race and Saturday’s Cup Series event. The Sunday forecast for Ridgeway, Va., where Martinsville is located, calls for mostly sunny skies. So, there shouldn’t be any issues.

The Xfinity Series Cook Out 250 will resume at noon ET on Lap 92 with Joe Gibbs Racing driver Brandon Jones leading the field. The Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 will restart at 4 p.m. on Lap 43 with JGR driver Denny Hamlin out in front.

We've got some business left to take care of 😤. pic.twitter.com/RARKQyLxL5 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 11, 2021

FS1 will broadcast both races. You can click here for information how to watch the races both online and on TV.

Which NASCAR drivers will wave the checkered flags at Martinsville? We’ll find out by Sunday night.

Jones is searching for his first win of the 2021 Xfinity Series season. Hamlin, the current points leader in the Cup Series, also is looking for his first victory of the year.

