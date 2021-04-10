NASCAR Martinsville Live Stream: Watch Saturday Night Cup Race Online

Are you ready for some short track racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Saturday night’s Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 at Martinsville Speedway. It’s the first cup race since March 29 Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race, which Joey Logano.

Logano will start on the pole Saturday night alongside Denny Hamlin with William Byron, Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott rounding out the top five.

Who will take the checkered flag? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Saturday’s Martinsville NASCAR race:

When: Saturday, April 10 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FS1

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Steve Helber/Pool Photo via USA TODAY Network Images