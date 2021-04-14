NASCAR Richmond Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

NESN Logo Sign In

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway is set.

Martin Truex Jr., who took the checkered flag last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, will start on the pole Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Denny Hamlin, the current leader in the Cup Series standings, will start second.

Chase Elliott, William Byron and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond:

1st – Martin Truex Jr.

2nd – Denny Hamlin

3rd – Chase Elliott

4th – William Byron

5th – Joey Logano

6th – Kyle Larson

7th – Ryan Blaney

8th – Christopher Bell

9th – Kevin Harvick

10th – Kyle Busch

11th – Austin Dillon

12th – Chris Buescher

13th – Tyler Reddick

14th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

15th – Bubba Wallace

16th – Matt DiBenedetto

17th – Kurt Busch

18th – Ross Chastain

19th – Ryan Newman

20th – Brad Keselowski

21st – Cole Custer

22nd – Aric Almirola

23rd – Michael McDowell

24th – Alex Bowman

25th – Ryan Preece

26th – Chase Briscoe

27th – Daniel Suarez

28th – James Davison

29th – Anthony Alfredo

30th – Erik Jones

31st – Josh Bilicki

32nd – Quin Houff

33rd – Cody Ware

34th – Justin Haley

35th – BJ McLeod

36th – Corey LaJoie

37th — Garrett Smithley

38th — Austin Cindric

The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images