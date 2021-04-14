NASCAR Richmond Lineup: Starting Order For Sunday’s Cup Series Race

The lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway is set.
Martin Truex Jr., who took the checkered flag last weekend at Martinsville Speedway, will start on the pole Sunday afternoon, NASCAR announced Wednesday morning. Denny Hamlin, the current leader in the Cup Series standings, will start second.
Chase Elliott, William Byron and Joey Logano will round out the top five.
Here’s the lineup for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond:
1st – Martin Truex Jr.
2nd – Denny Hamlin
3rd – Chase Elliott
4th – William Byron
5th – Joey Logano
6th – Kyle Larson
7th – Ryan Blaney
8th – Christopher Bell
9th – Kevin Harvick
10th – Kyle Busch
11th – Austin Dillon
12th – Chris Buescher
13th – Tyler Reddick
14th – Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
15th – Bubba Wallace
16th – Matt DiBenedetto
17th – Kurt Busch
18th – Ross Chastain
19th – Ryan Newman
20th – Brad Keselowski
21st – Cole Custer
22nd – Aric Almirola
23rd – Michael McDowell
24th – Alex Bowman
25th – Ryan Preece
26th – Chase Briscoe
27th – Daniel Suarez
28th – James Davison
29th – Anthony Alfredo
30th – Erik Jones
31st – Josh Bilicki
32nd – Quin Houff
33rd – Cody Ware
34th – Justin Haley
35th – BJ McLeod
36th – Corey LaJoie
37th — Garrett Smithley
38th — Austin Cindric
The race is scheduled to start around 3 p.m. ET. There will be a limited number of fans in the stands.