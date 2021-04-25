NASCAR Talladega Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Geico 500 Online

Are you ready for some restrictor plate racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in Sunday afternoon’s Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway. Denny Hamlin will start on the pole alongside Joey Logano, with Martin Truex Jr., William Byron and Alex Bowman rounding out the top five.

Will Bowman make it two wins in a row following last week’s triumph at Richmond Raceway? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race from Talladega:

When: Sunday, April 24 at 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Live stream: FuboTV | Fox Sports Go