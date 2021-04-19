NESN Logo Sign In

Nathan Eovaldi is cooking right now.

Eovaldi took the hill to open the Red Sox’s 2021 season and he hasn’t taken his foot off the gas yet through the first three weeks of the campaign.

The right-hander enters the Red Sox’s matinee Patriots’ Day clash with the Chicago White Sox on Monday sporting a 2-1 record with an impressive 2.08 ERA across 17.1 innings pitched in 2021.

For more on his start to the season and how it compares to his 2020 campaign, check out the video above from “Red Sox First Pitch,” presented by Rodenhiser Home Services.

Thumbnail photo via Gregory Fisher/USA TODAY Sports Imagrs