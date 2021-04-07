Nathan Eovaldi Believes ‘Other Teams Are Sleeping’ On Red Sox

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox pulled off a sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays thanks to a 9-2 victory Wednesday.

Starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi knows this wasn’t the expected outcome of the series, especially after dropping their first three games of the season against the lowly Baltimore Orioles.

But Eovaldi thinks the Red Sox can use that underestimation to benefit them.

“Yeah, I’m very pleased you know it, we’re a completely different team than we were last year, pitching-wise,” Eovaldi said Wednesday, referring to the pitching staff. “Our bullpen, they’ve been doing a great job. And the starters, as well, have been able to go out there and limit the walks. “We’re going out there and we’re attacking the zone, and that’s what we’ve gotta do. We’ve gotta go out there and attack, work quick innings and get the offense back in. I’ve said it over and over: Our offense is one of the best out there. I feel like other teams are sleeping on us right now, which is fine. But we’ll be able to go out there and compete.”

They certainly did just that in the series with the Rays with a 17-run differential and a 2.10 ERA amongst pitchers during that stretch.