Luke Kornet represents the glove the Boston Celtics might have needed to endure the winter doldrums.

ESPN’s Tim Bontemps named the Celtics center the most surprising player-team fit of all the transactions made around the NBA trade deadline. Although the Celtics have gone 5-4 in games in which Kornet has played since joining the team March 25, deadline day, his presence has boosted Boston’s offense demonstrably.

“Luke Kornet was certainly not seen as an important player when the Boston Celtics acquired him at the deadline in a luxury tax-saving move that saw the Celtics deal Daniel Theis,” Bontemps wrote. “But Kornet gave Boston good minutes while Tristan Thompson was out, and he has proved to be a good fit for coach Brad Stevens’ offensive system.”

Kornet drew praise from head coach Brad Stevens on March 28 after he made his debut. Kornet also has endeared himself to his new team, as the hilarious nickname Danny Ainge gave him suggests.

Should Kornet continue to prove himself as a valuable piece of Stevens’ rotation, Bontemps won’t be the only NBA observer who’ll credit the Celtics for landing him in a below-the-radar trade.