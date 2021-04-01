NESN, Lexus Surpass One Million Meals Donated Leading Into Sixth Consecutive Year Of Strike Out Hunger

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2021 Boston Red Sox season on NESN marks six years of the New England Sports Network (NESN) and Lexus partnership program Lexus Strike Out Hunger. The initiative donates funds to The Greater Boston Food Bank every time a Boston pitcher strikes out the opposing team’s hitter.

Lexus pledges to donate $50 to The Greater Boston Food Bank for every Boston pitcher strike out this season. The initiative will launch on Opening Day, Friday, April 2, and runs through all games in the 2021 Major League Baseball regular season.

The sixth annual Strike Out Hunger Campaign follows five impressive years of Lexus donations totaling $361,550 to The Greater Boston Food Bank, which has provided over one million healthy meals to those in need across Eastern Massachusetts.

As a result of COVID-19 crisis, the demand for food continues to rise. One in eight residents of Eastern Massachusetts is expected to experience food insecurity in 2021, and one in nine children face hunger in our community. Throughout the pandemic, The Greater Boston Food Bank continues to work alongside 500+ partner hunger-relief agencies throughout nine counties and 190 towns and cities across Eastern Massachusetts.

The Boston Red Sox will open their regular season against the Baltimore Orioles at 2 p.m. ET on Friday. NESN will have pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. and an hour of post-game coverage.