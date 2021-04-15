NESN Logo Sign In

The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday announced its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships.

FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment all have reached agreements to become the Official Sports Betting Partners of the NFL. As part of these multi-year agreements, all three will have the exclusive ability to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App.

Sports Business Daily reports the deal could be worth just under $1 billion over five years.

They will also be able to engage with fans through NFL-themed free-to-play games.

“As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL’s vision and goals,” Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships, said, per NFL.com. “Working closely with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel, we will provide fans new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sport they love.”