The National Football League (NFL) on Thursday announced its first-ever U.S. sportsbook partnerships.
FanDuel, DraftKings and Caesars Entertainment all have reached agreements to become the Official Sports Betting Partners of the NFL. As part of these multi-year agreements, all three will have the exclusive ability to integrate relevant sports betting content directly into NFL Media properties including NFL.com and the NFL App.
Sports Business Daily reports the deal could be worth just under $1 billion over five years.
They will also be able to engage with fans through NFL-themed free-to-play games.
“As the sports betting landscape has continued to evolve in the United States, we have been thoughtful with our strategy and are excited to announce three partners who share the NFL’s vision and goals,” Renie Anderson, Chief Revenue Officer and Executive Vice President of NFL Partnerships, said, per NFL.com. “Working closely with Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel, we will provide fans new and different ways of interacting and engaging with the sport they love.”
DraftKings and FanDuel, specifically, will enhance their fan experiences with highlights, footage and Next Gen Stats content. Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel all will use the NFL’s official League data feed while Caesars and the NFL will collaborate on integrating content into Caesars platforms, too.
“On Superbowl Sunday we got a glimpse at how powerful the combination of the NFLâ€™s excitement and our platform can be in delivering an enhanced fan experience. We are delighted to make that combination official by pairing America’s #1 sportsbook with America’s #1 sports league,” Matt King, Chief Executive Officer at FanDuel, said in a statement. “This partnership provides our shared customers with a new level of innovation and unmatched premium content directly within our platform ultimately enhancing every gameday.â€
The league already had existing deals with Caesars as its official casino, and DraftKings as its official daily fantasy sports provider. DraftKings will continue to have a prominent presence on the NFL’s Red Zone Channel in the new deal while FanDuel will become part of pregame programming for the seven regular-season games that will air on NFL Network, according to USA Today.