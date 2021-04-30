NFL Draft Day 1 Recap: First-Round Grades For All 32 Teams

Green Bay Packers

No. 29: CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

Grade: C+

Following the Aaron Rodgers firestorm that preceded the start of the draft, the Packers probably would have been wise to target a pass-catcher to appease their quarterback. Instead, they went with a corner, albeit one with blazing speed and solid ball skills.

Houston Texans

No pick

Grade: F

The Texans are a disaster.

Indianapolis Colts

No. 21: EDGE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Grade: B+

Indianapolis boasted one of the better defenses last season, and the unit now is even better with Paye aboard. Our only argument is O-line might have been a better first-round priority ahead of Carson Wentz’s first season in Indy.

Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 1: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

No. 25 (from Rams): RB Travis Etienne, Clemson

Grade: B+

If No. 1 overall was the Jaguars’ only pick on the night, we’d probably give them an A with flying colors. But Jacksonville really, really reached for Etienne late in the first with a pick that should’ve been used on defense.

Kansas City Chiefs

No pick

Grade: A

The two-time defending AFC champs didn’t make a selection Thursday. Why? They packaged their first-rounder in a trade for Orlando Brown Jr., a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons. Assets well spent, we’d argue.

Las Vegas Raiders

No. 17: OT Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

Grade: C

Another year, another befuddling pick made by the Silver and Black. Leatherwood wasn’t all that great in his final season with the Tide, and there were better tackles on the board when the Raiders picked at 17.

Los Angeles Chargers

No. 13: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

Grade: A

The Chargers followed the blueprint all teams should once you realize you have a legitimate franchise QB on your hands: surround him with elite protection. Slater might be the best O-lineman in the entire class, and the Bolts managed to land him outside of the top 10.

Los Angeles Rams

No pick

Grade: B+

The Rams haven’t picked in the first round since 2016 (Goff, No. 1 overall) and won’t again until 2024. As for this year’s first-rounder, LA probably can stomach its inactive Thursday since Jalen Ramsey is, well, Jalen Ramsey.

Miami Dolphins

No. 6 (from Eagles): WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

No. 18: EDGE Jaelan Phillips, Miami

Grade: A-

The Fins further invested in Tua Tagovailoa by providing him with a game-changing wideout who the quarterback has experience playing with. And if Phillips can stay healthy, he could prove to be a steal for Miami’s defense.

Minnesota Vikings

No. 23 (from Jets through Seahawks): OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Grade: B+

The Vikings dropped down nine spots in the first round but acquired two future picks and a high-potential tackle in the process. Minnesota’s offense should be improved in 2021.

New England Patriots

No. 15: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Grade: B+

The Patriots addressed their most pressing need by taking a quarterback in the first round for the first time in the Bill Belichick era. Jones is a smart signal-caller with a pro arm, but he could struggle with average pass-catching corps.

New Orleans Saints

No. 28: DE Payton Turner, Houston

Grade: C-

Most projected Turner to be a Day 2 selection. The Saints definitely needed some reinforcements along their front seven, but there were a handful of better players on the board at this spot.

New York Giants

No. 20 (from Bears): WR Kadarius Toney, Florida

Grade: A

The Bears, quite frankly, offered the Giants a deal they couldn’t refuse. New York didn’t suffer in the short term, either, as the addition of Toney could make the G-Men’s receiving corps one of the best in the league.

New York Jets

No. 2: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

No. 14 (from Vikings): G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Grade: B

Wilson has the raw talent, but we’re still confused as to why he was pegged as a lack at No. 2 for so long. The Jets immediately invested in their new QB by moving up nine spots for Vera-Tucker, but parting ways with two third-rounders in the process might have been a reach.

Philadelphia Eagles

No. 10 (from Cowboys): WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama

Grade: A-

The Eagles have struggled at the receiver position for a few years now, and their general pass-catching depth could take a hit via a potential Zach Ertz trade. Bringing in the 2020 Heisman Trophy winner fills the void and then some.

Pittsburgh Steelers

No. 24: RB Najee Harris, Alabama

Grade: C-

We’ll be honest. We’d almost always advise against picking a running back in the first round. It’s proven to be one of the more replaceable positions in all of sports. The Steelers had plenty of other needs and instead spent their top selection on a 23-year-old back who isn’t really elite at anything.

San Francisco 49ers

No. 3 (from Dolphins through Texans): QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Grade: B

We’d give the Niners a higher grade if they were able to land Lance at their originally scheduled 12th pick. But San Francisco gave up a ton for a player who’s the definition of a project.

Seattle Seahawks

No pick

Grade: B

It was a quiet night for the ‘Hawks, but Jamal Adams is a pretty darn good player.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 32: EDGE Joe Tryon, Washington

Grade: A

The Bucs’ pass-rush, as it proved in Super Bowl LV, can be flat-out nasty. Tyron has a knack for getting to the passer, so he should fit in seamlessly in Tampa.

Tennessee Titans

No. 22: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Grade: C

The Titans completely blew it with their first-round pick last year. We could be saying the same thing in 2022, as Farley is a major roll of the dice following two back surgeries in recent years.

Washington Football Team

No. 19: LB Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Grade: A-

Instead of trying to improve their offense despite a pedestrian quarterback situation, Washington bettered its strong suit in the form of Davis. The Kentucky product is a do-it-all backer who should make WFT’s front seven even more dangerous.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images