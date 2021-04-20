NFL Draft Needs: Where Each Team Can Improve In 2021 Draft

New England Patriots

Need: QB

First pick: No. 15

Potential target: QB Mac Jones, Alabama

Is this finally the year Bill Belichick trades up and drafts a first-round quarterback? The future of the position is very much in flux for New England, meaning anything and everything is on the table. At this point, it would be surprising to see them draft at No. 15 — unless a QB, like Jones, falls.

New York Jets

Need: QB

First pick: No. 2

Potential target: QB Zach Wilson, BYU

The Jets have needed a QB for 50 years, and maybe they get a franchise cornerstone with Wilson. He’s super-athletic and certainly impressed in shorts. He’ll be fascinating in New York.

AFC NORTH

Baltimore Ravens

Need: Pass rusher

First pick: No. 27

Potential target: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa

Baltimore needs to restock in the front seven after free agency, and Collins’ versatility — he can play both inside and outside — should be a selling point. They need receivers, too, but can wait in a deep WR class.

Cleveland Browns

Need: Pass rusher

First pick: No. 26

Potential target: DE Kwity Paye, Michigan

Seemingly everyone has Cleveland taking Paye, so let’s roll with that. Getting after the passer is as important as ever, and a Myles Garrett/Paye combo should do well in that regard.

Cincinnati Bengals

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 5

Potential target: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon

The Bengals watched in horror as Joe Burrow shredded his knee midway through an impressive rookie season. Can’t let that happen again. Cincy should grab a franchise tackle up top and get weapons later in the draft.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Need: Offensive line

First pick: No. 24

Potential target: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State

Pittsburgh should get out in front of its rebuild and start making the offensive line a real strength for whoever ends up replacing Ben Roethlisberger.

AFC SOUTH

Houston Texans

Need: Secondary

First pick: No. 67

Potential target: CB Aaron Robinson, UCF

Tough year to not have a first- or second-round pick, huh? Nick Caserio is in a precarious spot here and probably should just take the best available player.

Indianapolis Colts

Need: Receiver

First pick: No. 20

Potential target: WR Elijah Moore, Ole Miss

Basically, whatever Chris Ballard chooses to do will work because he’s a draft wizard. It’s possible the Colts wait and grab Carson Wentz a new wideout a little later than this.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Need: A lot but mostly QB

First pick: No. 1

Potential target: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

It’s a given. What else is there to say?

Tennessee Titans

Need: Cornerback

First pick: No. 22

Potential target: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech

Adoree Jackson and Malcolm Butler are gone, so the Titans probably want to restock the cupboard, especially with Lawrence in the divisional picture.