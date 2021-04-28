NFL Draft Odds: Kyle Pitts, Jaycee Horn Among First Round Best Bets

Kyle Pitts Under 5.5 -185 (FOX Bet)

Kyle Pitts first non-QB drafted -150 (FOX Bet)

I’m so bullish on Pitts going third or fourth, it hurts. One NFL executive told me he would be stunned if Pitts fell past the Atlanta Falcons at four. There’s also a growing paranoia in the Atlanta draft room because they’re nervous about Pitts not being available when they’re on the clock. Almost everything you read states that the San Francisco 49ers are doing to draft a quarterback, but imagine an offense with Pitts, George Kittle, Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk. Sheesh. I love Pitts going No. 4 overall, but these bets will cash even if he goes No. 5.

Jaycee Horn Under 12.5 (FOX Bet)

If Horn played at Alabama, this prop would probably be 9.5 or so. Shame on him for going to South Carolina! I’ve got Horn going higher than Patrick Surtain (O/U 10.5), but both cornerbacks should be off the board by the twelfth pick. The Dallas Cowboys are desperate for secondary help at No. 10 as are the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 12. Scouts absolutely love Horn’s coverage skills and his stock is rising.

Jaylen Waddle Under 10.5 -118 (FanDuel)

Waddle is a serious target for the Miami Dolphins at No. 6 and the Carolina Panthers at No. 8. Both teams need another weapon for their young quarterbacks. The implementation of lightning-fast “joystick” players has become essential in today’s NFL offense and nobody fits that role better than Waddle. This betting number has slowly trickled down from 11.5 o-130 as reports have surfaced from other teams being interested in Waddle via trade.

Justin Fields Over 7.5 +120 (DraftKings)

I don’t love that this number has bloated from 4.5 to 7.5, but I’ve got Fields dropping out of the top eight picks. Everybody is expecting this assembly line of quarterbacks to go in the first four or five selections and I’m just not buying it. After Mac Jones likely goes third, there should be a group of playmakers that go from No. 4 to No. 8. None of those teams need a quarterback, so Fields and Trey Lance could certainly fall. A trade could ruin this bet, but I’m not cared. I’ve got Fields going No. 8 or No. 9.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images