Things seem to be going swimmingly in the Bay Area.

You’re probably aware of the plethora of rumors surrounding Jimmy Garoppolo’s future with the San Francisco 49ers. But it was another quarterback who drew attention to the team Thursday night.

The 49ers selected QB Trey Lance (not Mac Jones) with the No. 3 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. It’s not really a surprise a signal-caller was drafted, but it apparently was unknown to the coaches and staff.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the “49ers did not tell their coaches or scouts their pick. They didnâ€™t know the team was selecting Trey Lance until the pick was announced.”

Sounds healthy.

Who knows if this even will impact the relationship of those within the organization, but it’s certainly not a good look that the coaches weren’t even aware.

