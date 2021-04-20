NFL Draft Rumors: Another Team With Top-10 Pick Exploring Trade?

NESN Logo Sign In

The second the Carolina Panthers brought in quarterback Sam Darnold, they put a target on their No. 8 overall pick in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft.

In a class deeper with signal callers than any in recent memory, general managers across the league would love to move up and try to land a franchise QB with one of the first selections.

Acquiring Darnold from the New York Jets in exchange for a handful of draft picks, the Panthers seemingly took their horse out of the race for any of the coveted quarterback prospects. But it seems like they might be willing to let another team go get their guy — for a price.

“Carolina Panthers have had conversations with other teams about potentially trading back in the draft from pick No. 8,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported via Twitter. “There are all sorts of ongoing trade conversations between teams, let’s see what next week brings.”

Certainly there will be many teams interested here, but even then it’s hard to say how many of the five players being touted as the top quarterbacks in the draft will even still be around by the time the eighth pick rolls around. Not to mention, it appears Miami is shopping its No. 6 pick as well.