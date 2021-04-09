NFL Draft Rumors: Cowboys’ Jerry Jones ‘Infatuated’ By This Prospect

NESN Logo Sign In

Kyle Pitts seems to have caught the attention of Jerry Jones, and the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager is not one who often doesn’t get what he wants.

Jones reportedly has grown increasingly fond of the idea of drafting the ex-Florida Gators tight end, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen, despite the fact the Cowboys currently own the No. 10 overall pick and bigger needs than improving their offensive weapons.

“We’re hearing this thing about Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboys and the GM, being infatuated with Kyle Pitts,” Mortensen said earlier this week, per 247Sports’ Clint Buckley. “So I figure he’s gonna have to trade up to get Kyle Pitts. I think he’ll offer Emmitt Smith and Larry Allen, maybe throw in Michael Irvin. He doesn’t need Tony Romo but he has Dak Prescott, he spent $40 million a year on Dak Prescott so why not go get Kyle Pitts, or if he actually falls to 10 you couldn’t rule him out.”

The Cowboys almost certainly would have to trade up to select Pitts, not only the top-ranked tight end in the draft, but one of the highest ranked players at any position. NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay had Pitts going as high as No. 4 to the Atlanta Falcons, explaining how he was the best tight end in the last decade.

One thing the Cowboys do have working for them is the fact they shouldn’t need to get any higher than No. 4. The No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars, No. 2 New York Jets and No. 3 San Francisco 49ers almost are definitely selecting quarterbacks with the top three picks.

There’s a very good reason why Pitts is ranked as one of the best players in the draft. The 6-foot-6, 246-pound tight end caught 97 passes for 1,419 yards and 17 touchdowns in his final 21 games at Florida. Pitts caught 43 passes for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games last fall.

Pitts in Dallas, admittedly, would make for arguably the best collection of offensive playmakers in the entire NFL. He would join a Prescott-led offense which already includes running back Ezekiel Elliott and receivers Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb, and Michael Gallup.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hagy/USA TODAY Sports Images