NFL Draft Rumors: Eagles ‘Up To Something’ With No. 12 Pick, Zach Ertz

It seems like the Philadelphia Eagles have something up their sleeve.

After a deal with the Miami Dolphins saw Philly move down from the No. 6 overall pick to the No. 12 selection in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, there’s now rumor that the Eagles aren’t done yet.

One NFL executive reportedly feels Philadelphia could try and move back up in attempt to land either a quarterback or Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, as relayed in some notes from CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora.

More grumblings about this, including rumors now involving Eagles’ current tight end Zach Ertz, suggest there may be something to this.

Here’s what ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler had to say on Sunday morning’s “SportsCenter” about the matter, via Bleacher Report: