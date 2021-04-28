NESN Logo Sign In

It seems we now know when the first non-quarterback will come off the board in Thursday’s 2021 NFL Draft.

Kyle Pitts, thought to be a generational tight end from Florida, is expected to be selected No. 4 overall by the Atlanta Falcons, according to ESPN.

“So while obviously things could change if San Francisco pulls a surprise at No. 3 or if someone offers the Falcons a major haul to move up to No. 4, Atlanta is expected to stay put and take Pitts, whom some would tell you is the best player in the entire draft,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano wrote Wednesday in their all-encompassing NFL Draft news and rumors publication.

The two reported that while Falcons owner Arthur Blank initially wanted the team to draft a quarterback to eventually replace 35-year-old Matt Ryan, the duo of general manager Terry Fontenot and head coach Arthur Smith would prefer to try to build a winning team in the short term.

Pitts totaled 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns in eight games for the Gators last season. He is regarded as the best prospect behind only quarterback Trevor Lawrence by a handful of analysts including NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah.