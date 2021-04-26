NFL Draft Rumors: Patriots More Likely To Trade Back Than Up?

NESN Logo Sign In

It feels safe to say no one knows what the heck the New England Patriots are going to do Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Although there’s been plenty of chatter about New England possibly trading up to select a quarterback, with Ohio State QB Justin Fields representing a potential target, ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay is hearing the Patriots could take the opposite approach.

“Two separate sources within the league (not inside the Patriots organization) said New England is more likely to move back than up based on pre-draft conversations,” McShay wrote in a piece published Monday on ESPN.com. “So no, it doesn’t sound like the Patriots are going up the board to get a QB. And like we all already know, moving back is more in line with what coach Bill Belichick likes to do on draft day.”

This is a stark contrast from what McShay’s colleague and fellow draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. is projecting for New England. Kiper said Monday on ESPN’s “Get Up” he’d be “really surprised” if the Patriots don’t trade up for a quarterback in Round 1.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, meanwhile, reported Monday that New England has called teams drafting inside the top 10 and that those teams believe the Patriots would target Fields if they traded up.