Here’s Who Will Announce Patriots’ First-Round Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

The NFL revealed Thursday that certain selections in the 2021 NFL Draft will be announced by fans.

“This year, the fans joining Round 1 picks with Commissioner Roger Goodell have shown an unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide; working in the fight against food insecurity; raising awareness about mental health; and working to reduce health disparities,” the league wrote in a press release, explaining the NFL’s efforts to raise awareness and action to address the COVID-19 pandemic recovery and its hardest-hit communities.

One of the “special picks” will involve the New England Patriots, who currently own the 15th overall selection in the first round.

Don Cox, a United States Marine veteran who started his own military support foundation, USA4Vets, will participate in the Patriots’ announcement.

Here’s more on Cox: