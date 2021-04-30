NESN Logo Sign In

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft now has come and gone and there were was a lot to like.

… Then again, for a number of NFL teams, there was a lot to dislike, too.

Anyway, here are the Winners and Losers from Round One:

Winners:

Bill Belichick and New England Patriots

Belichick, who has disappointed fans on draft night in the past, let the chips fall as they may. Now he has a new franchise quarterback in Alabama product Mac Jones. Jones, who was thought to be selected by the 49ers at No. 3 overall, fell all the way to New England, who had just watched the fourth QB come off the board.

It’s a perfect fit both for Jones, who is thought to be NFL-ready, and the Patriots. Now we’ll just have to see if (or when) Jones beats out Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham to win the starting job.

Jared Goff and Detroit Lions

The Lions opted to stay away from the shiny new offensive playmaker in replacing Kenny Golladay and instead opted to build from the ground up with Oregon offensive tackle Peniei Sewell.

Sewell fell into Detroit’s lap after the Bengals and Dolphins went with star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle, respectively. Would the Lions’ decision have been different if that wasn’t the case? Maybe. But for now, first-year head coach Dan Quinn, as animated (or insane?) as any in the league, gets a massive asset who will bite eat much like he will.