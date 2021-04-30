The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft now has come and gone and there were was a lot to like.
… Then again, for a number of NFL teams, there was a lot to dislike, too.
Anyway, here are the Winners and Losers from Round One:
Winners:
Bill Belichick and New England Patriots
Belichick, who has disappointed fans on draft night in the past, let the chips fall as they may. Now he has a new franchise quarterback in Alabama product Mac Jones. Jones, who was thought to be selected by the 49ers at No. 3 overall, fell all the way to New England, who had just watched the fourth QB come off the board.
It’s a perfect fit both for Jones, who is thought to be NFL-ready, and the Patriots. Now we’ll just have to see if (or when) Jones beats out Cam Newton and Jarrett Stidham to win the starting job.
Jared Goff and Detroit Lions
The Lions opted to stay away from the shiny new offensive playmaker in replacing Kenny Golladay and instead opted to build from the ground up with Oregon offensive tackle Peniei Sewell.
Sewell fell into Detroit’s lap after the Bengals and Dolphins went with star wideouts Ja’Marr Chase and Jaylen Waddle, respectively. Would the Lions’ decision have been different if that wasn’t the case? Maybe. But for now, first-year head coach Dan Quinn, as animated (or insane?) as any in the league, gets a massive asset who will bite eat much like he will.
Ryan Pace, Matt Nagy and Chicago Bears
There’s no doubt about it, jobs are on the line for both Pace and Nagy after a string of down seasons all while first-round QB Mitchell Trubisky is no longer with the organization. But Chicago may have made up for it with an aggressive move up the board — from No. 20 to No. 11 — in order to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. The Bears traded No. 20 and No. 164 this year as well as a 2022 first-and fourth-rounder for Fields.
We could very well look back and shake our heads that Fields was, not only the fourth QB off the board, but was still available after the first 10 picks. It should be a welcome sign for star wideout Allen Robinson, too.
Justin Herbert and Los Angeles Chargers
The Chargers should have set out Thursday with priority No. 1 being to protect franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, and they proved just that with the selection of Rashawn Slater at No. 13 overall.
Slater was just the second offensive lineman taken off the board after only Sewell, and there were many who had him being the No. 1 player at the position.
Baltimore Ravens
Lamar Jackson got the big-bodied receiver he’s been waiting for in Minnesota wideout Rashod Bateman. And then the Ravens, just four picks later, bolstered their defense with Penn State linebacker Jayson Oweh.
Both picks presented great value for Baltimore, and the selection of Bateman could be what really unlocks the potential of Jackson.
Losers
Las Vegas Raiders
The Raiders undoubtedly needed to bolster their offensive line seeing how three of their five lineman from 2020 will not be back this season. But doing so with Alabama offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood at No. 17 overall was a bit of a reach. It was immediately speculated he could have been available with their second-round pick on the ESPN broadcast.
The selection was even more of a head-scratcher given the fact both Christian Darrisaw and Teven Jenkins, both of whom are believed to be sure things as NFL tackles, were still available.
Green Bay Packers
Admittedly, the draft didn’t even have to start for the Packers to be considered losers of draft day given the fact that it seems like NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to Green Bay.
It further depicted it was too late when the Packers decided to go cornerback, undoubtedly an area of need, rather than provide one last push to keep Rodgers happy will a receiver like, say, Ole Miss wideout Elijah Moore.
Andy Dalton
Remember the Bears’ QB1 tweet in reference to Dalton back in late March? Yeah, it seems like that won’t be the plan for long seeing how they just traded up for their franchise QB in Fields.
Denver Broncos’ QB plan
OK, so this is completely contingent on the fact that the Broncos started draft as the focal landing spot for Aaron Rodgers and ended it with neither the Packers QB or a first-round talent. Obviously, if Denver does trade for Rodgers, this will be completely scrapped.
But the Broncos, instead of grabbing either Justin Fields and Mac Jones, drafted Atlanta cornerback Patrick Surtain. Surtain likely will become a very, very good corner in the NFL, but if the Broncos are leaving it up to Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock on the other side of the ball, they could regret the decision.