The 2021 NFL Draft is less than three weeks away, and the rumor mill is turning faster than you can even believe.

Of course, most of those rumors have nothing to do with the No. 1 overall pick (almost definitely Trevor Lawrence) or even No. 2 for that matter (likely Zach Wilson), so the real draft will start at No. 3 and beyond.

With that, let’s take a look at NESN.com’s NFL 2021 Mock Draft 1.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Yawn.

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Another yawn.

3. San Francisco 49ers: Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

It’s not a question about whether the 49ers are going after a quarter. They will. It’s just, well obviously, who?

4. Atlanta Falcons: Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Adding Pitts to a passing game already featuring Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley makes for a very dangerous group.

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase, WR, LSU

The Bengals could opt to go for their top-ranked lineman to protect Joe Burrow, but reuniting the second-year QB with his college teammate should make him happy, too.

6. Miami Dolphins: DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Dolphins double down on the speed factor they received with Will Fuller’s offseason addition.

7. Denver Broncos: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State

The Broncos trade up from No. 9 to No. 7 with Detroit, essentially jumping the Panthers, to get John Elway a quarterback with plenty of potential.

8. Carolina Panthers: Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

Sewell would be a great value at eighth overall, and would help the Panthers as they look to protect newly-acquired quarterback Sam Darnold.

9. Detroit Lions: Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

The Lions trade down with Broncos and still get the quarterback they want to replace Jared Goff.

10. Dallas Cowboys: Patrick Surtain, CB, Alabama

The Cowboys desperately need defensive help, and getting arguably the best corner available is a good way to aid that effort.

11. New York Giants: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

The Giants double dip with at receiver after landing top-ranked wideout Kenny Golladay in free agency.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

It’s a deep draft and the cornerback position, and it’s a position of need for Philly.

13. Los Angeles Chargers: Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

Priority No. 1 for the Chargers is to protect Justin Herbert, getting Slater to fall to them would be a home run.

14. Minnesota Vikings: Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

Paye is arguably the best pass rusher in the draft.

15. New England Patriots: Micah Parsons, LB, Penn. State

The cost of trading up proves too much for New England, and with all five first-round QBs off the board, Bill Belichick lands a versatile playmaker for his defense.

16. Arizona Cardinals: Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

Farley was among the top corners in the draft, and the Cardinals take a chance on high potential after a good medical report.

17. Las Vegas Raiders: Tevin Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

The Raiders made some bizarre moves to impact the strength to their O-Line, and perhaps reach for Jenkins to aid the re-build.

18. Miami Dolphins: Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami

Rousseau helps Miami’s front seven while staying right where he played his college ball.

19. Washington Football Team: Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virgina Tech

Washington has weapons on offense with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Antonio Gibson, etc. it’s about giving them — and veteran QB Ryan Fitzpatrick — some help up front.

20. Chicago Bears: Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Bears find their replacement for Kyle Fuller with Newsome, who can immediately fill to help Chicago’s secondary.

21. Indianapolis Colts: Kardarius Toney, WR, Florida

Carson Wentz arrives in Indianapolis and is granted another weapon to join 2020 second-rounder Michael Pittman.

22. Tennessee Titans: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

Jadeveon Clowney didn’t exactly pan out with the Titans, who have had to make some financially-driven cuts on defense this offseason, so they decide to boost the pass rush.

23. New York Jets: Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

Harris joins Wilson for a rookie-led backfield to give New York a sign of new life.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Alijah Verra-Tucker, OL, USC

Steelers opt against drafting Ben Roethlisberger’s eventual replacement in Round One, and instead grab someone who will protect him.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah pairs with Myles Jack to give the Jags a co-quarterback of the defense.

26. Cleveland Browns: Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Davis is a freak athlete and has the physical tools to be a stud in Cleveland.

27. Baltimore Ravens: Jayson Oweh, EDGE, Penn. State

The Ravens should be looking for receivers help despite grabbing Sammy Watkins in free agency, but with Matt Judon signing with the Patriots this offseason, they select Oweh to help set the edge.

28. New Orleans Saints: Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi

Moore enters New Orleans… and immediately makes life easier for star wideout Michael Thomas.

29. Green Bay Packers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

The Packers could greatly benefit from a WR2 to pair with Davante Adams, while also making Aaron Rodgers happy in the process.

30. Buffalo Bills: Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami

The Bills don’t have many offensive holes, so Buffalo elects to add some front-seven help.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Jalen Mayfield, OT, Michigan

The Chiefs gave ex-Patriot Joe Thuney the bag this offseason, and by selecting Mayfield they prove priority No. 1 is protecting superstar Patrick Mahomes.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Barmore joins the defending Super Bowl champs, who return all 22 starters, but could still use some enforcements on the defensive line.

