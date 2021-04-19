NESN Logo Sign In

The buzz surrounding the quarterback class in the 2021 NFL Draft is good for all involved.

The fact that some teams — the Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers — are almost certainly drafting signal-callers means those outside the top-5 picks or even top-10 selections will be granted an extremely talented player. Players like Kyle Pitts or Ja’Marr Chase who, in a different set of circumstances, probably would be considered the top talents, could fall.

It’s going to make a few teams very, very happy. And that’s what we tried to depict with our NESN.com NFL 2021 Mock Draft 2.0. (For a refresher, you can check out of our NFL Mock Draft 1.0 here.)

Anyway, here we go:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Yeah, nothing changes here …