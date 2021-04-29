NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Unhappy With Packers, Wants Out Of Green Bay?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Green Bay Packers might have a giant Aaron Rodgers on their hands.

Rodgers is unhappy with the Packers and has told some within that organization that he no longer wants to play in Green Bay, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Thursday, citing sources.

According to Schefter, the Packers have already tried to mend fences with the reigning MVP. Team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur all flew out on separate trips to California to meet with the franchise QB this offseason, according to Schefter.

Rodgers is coming off arguably the best season of his Hall of Fame career. The 37-year-old won his third MVP award after throwing 48 touchdowns to just five interceptions while throwing just five interceptions. That his reported anger is reported on draft night is fitting. It was a year ago the Packers traded up in the first round to draft quarterback Jordan Love.

Rodgers’ contract situation also complicates matters. Rodgers has no more guaranteed money left on an extension that runs through the 2023 season, which certainly makes him a lot more expendable. The Packers, according to Schefter, have offered to extend Rodgers as a way to placate him.

Had Green Bay moved on from Rodgers after the 2021 season, it could have saved up $25 million against the salary cap. That seemed to be like a natural breaking point with Love waiting in the wings, but then Rodgers went nuts in 2020.

Here’s some more important context about Rodgers’ contract situation: