NFL Rumors: Kyle Shanahan-Bill Belichick Feud Getting In Way Of Trade?

Those photos from Alabama’s pro day sure made it seem as if Kyle Shanahan and Bill Belichick have a decent relationship.

Well, those assumptions might have been wrong.

In fact, some believe Shanahan does not like Belichick, Boston Sports Journal’s Greg Bedard reported Thursday afternoon.

Furthermore, the apparent rift might be getting in the way of the San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots executing a trade involving Jimmy Garoppolo.

From Bedard’s column:

I also have heard from sources that Shanahan doesn’t really like Belichick all that much â€” Mike Shanahan and Belichick get along well, and Kyle goes along for that reason â€” and this has devolved into one big pissing match between the two, similar to Belichick’s old rivalry with agent Tom Condon that caused the Brandon Lloyd deal to take forever.

As you surely have heard by now, multiple reports indicate the Patriots would like to reunite with Garoppolo, whose days in San Francisco appear numbered. However, if rumors of the 49ers offering Garoppolo for Aaron Rodgers are true, it might not be “Patriots or bust,” as has been reported.