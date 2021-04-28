NFL Rumors: Patriots Eyeing Falcons’ No. 4 Pick With This QB In Mind

NESN Logo Sign In

Another day, another NFL Draft rumor linking Justin Fields to the New England Patriots.

The rumors about what the Patriots are going to do in the draft are all over the map. Some think they’ll move up, and do it by way of trading Stephon Gilmore. Others think it’s more likely they’ll just move back, or stay put and take a quarterback or cornerback.

So, fully acknowledging that this is all an unscientific process, there was this nugget from Jeff Howe in The Athletic on Wednesday.

“Specifically with the Patriots, these trade discussions are a strong indication theyâ€™ve found conviction in at least one of those top quarterbacks, and word is they think highly of Ohio Stateâ€™sÂ Justin FieldsÂ â€“ highly enough that theyâ€™ve even spoken with theÂ Atlanta FalconsÂ about the fourth pick.”

Trevor Lawrence in the consensus top quarterback in the draft, but some view Fields as highly as No. 2 of the top signal-calling prospects this year. For a while, Fields ending up with the Patriots seemed like a longshot, but as more and more rumors emerge, the more it sounds like there’s a chance, even if it’s distant, that he could end up in Foxboro.