NFL Rumors: Patriots, Panthers Have Done ‘Groundwork’ On Draft Trade

The Carolina Panthers once looked like a potential roadblock for the New England Patriots should Bill Belichick decide to target a quarterback in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Now, the Panthers might pave the way for the Patriots to land their next franchise QB.

The Panthers own the No. 8 overall pick. There’s been some speculation about the Patriots, who own the No. 15 pick, possibly trying to trade up into the top 10, and NFL insider Albert Breer wrote Tuesday in his latest mock draft for Sports Illustrated that Carolina and New England have done “some groundwork” on what a deal might look like.

Obviously, this report is rather vague, especially since Breer refrained from predicting a trade between the teams in his mock draft and didn’t offer any specifics regarding the potential parameters of a deal. He projected Carolina and New England will select Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields and Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons at No. 8 and No. 15, respectively.

But Breer’s report comes on the heels of NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reporting Monday that New England has called teams drafting inside the top 10 and that those teams believe the Patriots would target Fields if they moved up. So, perhaps some fire ultimately will accompany this smoke.