NESN Logo Sign In

Eight NFL teams reportedly expressed interest in Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this offseason.

Among them: the QB-needy New England Patriots.

Before 22 women filed civil lawsuits against Watson, accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage sessions, the Patriots were among the teams to inquire about the star QB’s availability, according to a report Tuesday from the Houston Chronicle’s John McClain.

Houston also received calls from the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers, Chicago Bears and Washington Football Team, per McClain’s report.

The Texans reportedly had planned to trade Watson — who asked out of Houston months ago — before the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday night. A trade now is unlikely until Watson’s legal situation reaches a conclusion.