The New England Patriots’ biggest remaining need after an offseason spending splurge is a franchise quarterback, and one way they can fill that void is through a blockbuster trade on draft day.

The Patriots have called teams drafting in the top 10, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday morning. Pelissero went on to say, “teams that have gotten those calls believe that (New England’s) target would be Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.”

Pelissero predicts it could take a second-round pick for the Patriots to move up from No. 15 overall to No. 7 or No. 8 in the draft, which are owned by the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers, respectively.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers own the top three picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Jaguars almost certainly will take Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall. BYU QB Zach Wilson is expected to be drafted No. 2 overall by the Jets. The 49ers reportedly are considering taking Alabama QB Mac Jones or North Dakota State QB Trey Lance.