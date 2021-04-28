NFL Writer Delivers ‘Sizzling Draft Take’ For QB-Needy Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

Adam Schein believes the Patriots will bolster their quarterback depth by week’s end, but not in the form of an incoming rookie.

New England ranks among the most QB-needy teams entering the 2021 NFL Draft. While the Patriots potentially could target one of the top signal-caller prospects Thursday night, they’d likely need to move up from No. 15 in order to do so. Any trade of that variety probably would be pretty expensive for Bill Belichick and Co.

A cheaper move for the Patriots could be reuniting with old friend Jimmy Garoppolo. Among Schein’s nine “sizzling draft takes” shared Tuesday was New England making a play for Tom Brady’s former backup.

“Garoppolo is done as The Guy in San Francisco,” Schein wrote for NFL.com. “It’s an open secret. Meanwhile … The Patriots are officially back after an amazing offseason. They just need a new quarterback. I’m certainly in favor of trading up if Justin Fields or Trey Lance falls. But Bill Belichick could just stay at No. 15, add a much-needed receiver and still trade a pick (third-rounder?) for a quarterback he wanted to keep in New England in the first place.

“Jimmy G is better than this version of Cam Newton, and he’s obviously quite familiar with Josh McDaniels’ system. There’s just so much logic here. Get. It. Done.”