NHL Announces Time Change For Bruins’ April 20 Game Vs. Sabres

The NHL has had to make several schedule changes due to COVID-19, and more were announced Monday.

The Boston Bruins were among the teams who were impacted, but only by a half hour.

The Bruins’ April 20 game against the Buffalo Sabres, originally scheduled for 7 p.m. ET, now will be played at 6:30 p.m. The two teams were scheduled to meet March 20, but the league had to postpone for a month later.

Boston is 1-0-0 against Buffalo this season, and will play the Sabres once more before April 20 on April 13 at TD Garden.

For now, though, the Bruins get set to host the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night for a 7 p.m. ET puck drop.