NHL Insider Believes John Tortorella Done With Blue Jackets After Season

NESN Logo Sign In

John Tortorella long has been the perfect coach for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

After years of coaching in big markets, Tortorella landed in Columbus and has since managed to get quite a bit out of a team that perhaps otherwise would’ve underachieved these last few seasons.

However, his contract is up after the campaign, and with the way this season has gone, his future with the Jackets is in doubt.

The Athletic’s Pierre LeBrun, for one, thinks a split is looming.

“My take: This decision isn’t just what (Jarmo) Kekalainen feels is right moving forward; it’s just as much what Tortorella feels like doing. Does the veteran coach want a new challenge? Or is he happy to stay put?