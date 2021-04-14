NHL Rumors: Canucks’ COVID-19 Problem Has Improved Significantly

NESN Logo Sign In

The Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 dilemma appears to be lightening up.

The team has not played a game since March 24 after more than two dozen members of the organization returned positive tests for the deadly virus. Symptoms have varied, though some experienced severe occurrences like vomiting, cramping and dehydration.

At least one player reportedly received an IV drip, though he was not transported to the hospital.

Now, only seven players remain on the Canucks’ COVID-19 reserve list, according to TSN’s Farhan Lalji: Jalen Chatfield; Alex Edler; Jayce Hawryluk; Nils Hoglander; Zack MacEwen; Nate Schmidt and Jake Virtanen.

The Canucks are scheduled to resume their schedule Friday against the Edmonton Oilers, though the team’s facilities will remain closed following an additional positive COVID-19 test.

Thanks to the outbreak, Vancouver now will not finish the season until Sunday, May 16. The NHL playoffs still are scheduled to begin Tuesday, May 11.

This will forces the North Division to finish its regular season later than the remainder of the league.

The Canucks reportedly are coping with the P-1 variant out of Brazil, which is known to have increased effects on younger people. The team has yet to confirm this strain has impacted the club.

