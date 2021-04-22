NHL Rumors: Here’s Potential Start Date For 2021-22 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The 2020-21 NHL season is well underway with the Stanley Cup playoffs slated to begin next month. But it’s never too early to begin thinking about next season, right?

According to ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski, the NHL will begin its 2021-22 season Oct. 12, he reported Wednesday citing sources. The date is about a week after a regular schedule would start.

COVID-19 has played a big role in the schedules of the 2019-20 and 2020-21 seasons. The league got off to a delayed start this year, so it’s no surprise it reportedly will drop the puck a little later than usual. However, it is a step closer to getting back to a normal schedule.

Training camps for NHL teams reportedly will open Sept. 22.

Of course, this all could change as the NHL Players’ Association needs to approve the dates.