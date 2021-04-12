NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s just be honest right up front: The NHL trade deadline might be slightly boring.

That’s not to say the moves leading up to Monday afternoon’s 3 p.m. ET deadline won’t impact the stretch run. It’s just all those moves, it seems, have already been made.

The Boston Bruins made arguably the biggest splash late Sunday night into early morning when they landed Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. That came a couple of hours after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Nick Foligno from Columbus. Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they dealt defenseman David Savard — arguably the top D-man available — to Detroit, who then flipped him to the Tampa Bay Lightning — on Saturday.

While the biggest names already have new addresses, there are still moves to be made Monday, and we’ll be following it all with our NHL trade deadline below.

3:44 p.m.: The Capitals-Red Wings blockbuster is official, and here are the details:

NEWS | The Washington Capitals have acquired forward Anthony Mantha from the Detroit Red Wings for forwards Jakub Vrana and Richard Panik, a 2021 first round pick and a 2022 second round pick. — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 12, 2021

3:30 p.m.: So, after an entire day of waiting and waiting, it sounds like there’s a legitimate blockbuster with Anthony Mantha on his way to Washington, according to Kevin Weekes.

3:19 p.m.: Winnipeg desperately needed help on the blue line and appears to have found it by acquiring Jordie Benn.

Jordie Benn traded to Wpg. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

3:16 p.m.: Does a Haydn Fleury trade do anything for ya?

Haydn Fleury to ANA — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2021

3:14 p.m.: Michael Raffl is on the move and is staying in the division.

The #caps are getting Michael Raffl from Philadelphia. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 12, 2021

3:04 p.m.: Depth moves everywhere you look at the buzzer.

For a 7th RD in 2023 https://t.co/V9RO5BwANq — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Barabanov to SJ — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2021

3 p.m.: It’s 3 p.m. on the East Coast, and the NHL deadline has come and gone. We’ll likely get some deals trickling in over the next 20 to 30 minutes.

One of those deals is Ben Hutton going from Anaheim to Toronto, per Elliotte Friedman.

Ben Hutton to TOR — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2021

2:57 p.m.: The Bruins are done, according to longtime B’s reporter Joe McDonald.

No surprise, but it appears the Bruins are done with the trade deadline. — Joe McDonald (@JoeyMacHockey) April 12, 2021

2:48 p.m.: Here’s what’s out there on the Gustafsson-to-Montreal deal.

For a 7th RD pick in '22. And Flyers retain 50 percent salary/AAV

So Gustafsson to Montreal for a 7th. https://t.co/KMlXjCzM8D — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

2:42 p.m.: It looks like the Canadiens are adding to the back end by acquiring defenseman Erik Gustafsson.

Erik Gustafsson to MON — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Pierre Le Brun has details on the Sam Bennett trade.

Sam Bennett is being traded to Florida for a 2nd RD pick plus a prospect — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

2:40 p.m.: Another minor deal ahead of the deadline, this one between the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

A trade is in the works to send Sam Bennett to Florida. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 12, 2021

2:35 p.m.: Whole lotta nothing going on with less than a half-hour until the deadline.

About 20 minutes to deadline. See where this goes with Erik Gudbranson. I remain doubtful Anismov or Dzingel gets dealt. Anything can change. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) April 12, 2021

2:09 p.m.: Carl Soderberg is on the move again, and he’s on his way back to Colorado where he spent some time earlier in his career.

We have acquired Carl Soderberg from Chicago.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/TEOy2iNfUB — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) April 12, 2021

2:05 p.m.: We’re officially less than an hour away from the deadline, and there’s, well, not much going on. In fact, we’re getting farther away from trades being made, as two players are either nearing or have agreed to reported contract extensions.

Signed, sealed & delivered. Four more years of Alex Iafallo! 🤙🤙🤙



The future is taking off with @FlyONT ✈️ — LA Kings (@LAKings) April 12, 2021

It sounds like Scott Laughton has a new deal in Philadelphia. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 12, 2021

1:10 p.m.: There are some moving pieces in that Mattias Janmark deal, as it’s reportedly a three-team trade.

Janmark to Vegas. Vegas 2nd to Chicago. Flip VGK 3rd for Hawks 5th next year. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

12:55 p.m.: A couple of more relatively minor deals look like they’re about to go down, per reports.

All signs point to Mattias Janmark ending up in Vegas.

Hearing that the Blackhawks and Golden Knights still working on the details. Not done yet but headed that way if both teams can finalize it. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Hearing the Sharks trade Frederik Claesson to Tampa Bay for goalie prospect Magnus Chrona — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

12:11 p.m.: What’s this? Another trade?

Sounds like Matthew Highmore is going from CHI to VAN as part of this deal. https://t.co/PzCipfbFhv — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) April 12, 2021

12:05 p.m.: It looks like we actually have a trade. Or we’re at least getting close to having a trade, as NHL Network’s Kevin Weekes reports the New Jersey Devils will trade defenseman Dmitry Kulikov to the Edmonton Oilers.

That Kulikov was probably the best defenseman widely considered available today tells you where things are at, at least for the moment. It’s a solid depth move, though, for an Oilers team firmly entrenched as the No. 3 seed in the North Division.

11:58 a.m.: Huge news!

We kid, of course, although Victor Mete and Sami Vatanen probably beg to differ. Anyway, a couple of waiver claims counts for news on what’s been the slowest deadline day morning in recent memory.

Ottawa claims Victor Mete off waivers — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

Dallas claims Sami Vatanen off waivers from NJ — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) April 12, 2021

9:25 a.m.: A good point made here by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski regarding Arizona forward Conor Garland.

There's buzz about Coyotes forward Conor Garland (25, RFA) and rightfully so, because he's quite good. His availability earlier this season was greatly overstated – more about teams calling about him than being shopped. Intrigued to see if that's changed as deadline arrives. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 12, 2021

Garland is a player

9 a.m.: This is an interesting tidbit from TSN’s Darren Dreger, and it should give some hope deadline day won’t be incredibly boring.

Teams haven’t been shy in shopping their cap space. NJD, Det and SJ have all been used as a broker to remedy cap issues to this point. The NYR have approximately $9 mil in space and are among those clubs willing to facilitate financially complex trades as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Obviously, there need to be teams willing to move players, and those teams need trade partners. At the moment, it doesn’t feel like there’s a significant move out there, but as Dreger notes, we could get some intricate deals before the deadline if the financial facilitators are willing to get involved.

8:05 a.m. ET: The Bruins make it official: They have acquired Taylor Hall from the Sabres.

#NHLBruins acquire Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from @BuffaloSabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and 2021 2nd-round pick



Details: https://t.co/16q9uxhdB0 pic.twitter.com/fzcgg3NYRy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2021

