NHL Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

NESN Logo Sign In

Let’s just be honest right up front: The NHL trade deadline might be slightly boring.

That’s not to say the moves leading up to Monday afternoon’s 3 p.m. ET deadline won’t impact the stretch run. It’s just all those moves, it seems, have already been made.

The Boston Bruins made arguably the biggest splash late Sunday night into early morning when they landed Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. That came a couple of hours after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Nick Foligno from Columbus. Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they dealt defenseman David Savard — arguably the top D-man available — to Detroit, who then flipped him to the Tampa Bay Lightning … on Saturday.

While the biggest names already have new addresses, there are still moves to be made Monday, and we’ll be following it all with our NHL trade deadline below.

9:25 a.m.: A good point made here by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski regarding Arizona forward Conor Garland.

There's buzz about Coyotes forward Conor Garland (25, RFA) and rightfully so, because he's quite good. His availability earlier this season was greatly overstated – more about teams calling about him than being shopped. Intrigued to see if that's changed as deadline arrives. — Greg Wyshynski (@wyshynski) April 12, 2021

Garland is a player

9 a.m.: This is an interesting tidbit from TSN’s Darren Dreger, and it should give some hope deadline day won’t be incredibly boring.

Teams haven’t been shy in shopping their cap space. NJD, Det and SJ have all been used as a broker to remedy cap issues to this point. The NYR have approximately $9 mil in space and are among those clubs willing to facilitate financially complex trades as well. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 12, 2021

Obviously, there need to be teams willing to move players, and those teams need trade partners. At the moment, it doesn’t feel like there’s a significant move out there, but as Dreger notes, we could get some intricate deals before the deadline if the financial facilitators are willing to get involved.

8:05 a.m. ET: The Bruins make it official: They have acquired Taylor Hall from the Sabres.

#NHLBruins acquire Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar from @BuffaloSabres in exchange for Anders Bjork and 2021 2nd-round pick



Details: https://t.co/16q9uxhdB0 pic.twitter.com/fzcgg3NYRy — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 12, 2021

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images