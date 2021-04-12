NHL Trade Deadline Live: Latest News, Rumors, Analysis

Let’s just be honest right up front: The NHL trade deadline might be slightly boring.
That’s not to say the moves leading up to Monday afternoon’s 3 p.m. ET deadline won’t impact the stretch run. It’s just all those moves, it seems, have already been made.
The Boston Bruins made arguably the biggest splash late Sunday night into early morning when they landed Taylor Hall from the Buffalo Sabres. That came a couple of hours after the Toronto Maple Leafs traded for Nick Foligno from Columbus. Speaking of the Blue Jackets, they dealt defenseman David Savard — arguably the top D-man available — to Detroit, who then flipped him to the Tampa Bay Lightning … on Saturday.
While the biggest names already have new addresses, there are still moves to be made Monday, and we’ll be following it all with our NHL trade deadline below.
9:25 a.m.: A good point made here by ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski regarding Arizona forward Conor Garland.
9 a.m.: This is an interesting tidbit from TSN’s Darren Dreger, and it should give some hope deadline day won’t be incredibly boring.
Obviously, there need to be teams willing to move players, and those teams need trade partners. At the moment, it doesn’t feel like there’s a significant move out there, but as Dreger notes, we could get some intricate deals before the deadline if the financial facilitators are willing to get involved.
8:05 a.m. ET: The Bruins make it official: They have acquired Taylor Hall from the Sabres.