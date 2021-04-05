Nick Pivetta Takes Hill As Red Sox Look To Earn First Win Of 2021 Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox still are searching for their first win of 2021.

After dropping each of their first three games against the Baltimore Orioles, the Red Sox are right back in action Monday night with Nick Pivetta toeing the rubber.

Pivetta tossed 10 innings for Boston in 2020 across two starts en route to a 2-0 record and 1.80 ERA with 13 strikeouts.

